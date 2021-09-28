Ecobonus : incentivi per comprare auto usate con contributi fino a ...Gabriel Garko sta seriamente pensando a un figlioDove cercare incontri seri durante la pandemiaDisney: arriva Il Piccolo Principe a fumetti, parodia che guarda al ...Cellularline lancia nuovi prodotti per lavoro casa e ufficio Bollette di luce e gas : chi avrà lo sconto e cosa cambiaCome trovare una relazione quando si è sempre impegnatiG-Darius HD Recensione PS4 Pro Siti comparatori: vantaggi e svantaggiVaccini Covid : da domani terza dose Rsa e over 80Ultime Blog

Huawei Hosts Official Launch of Europe's Innovation Lab for Digital Finance and Security - Fin²Sec

Initiative aims to overcome universal personal Finance challenges with Digital solutions HELSINKI, ...

Huawei Hosts Official Launch of Europe's Innovation Lab for Digital Finance and Security - Fin²Sec (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) Initiative aims to overcome universal personal Finance challenges with Digital solutions HELSINKI, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 The Digital Finance and Security Innovation Lab (Fin²Sec), a centre in which the common challenges in personal Finance can be addressed through collaboration and product development, was Launched today. The ambitious initiative driven by Huawei, will facilitate and support the financial services sector to develop technology to improve the financial health of customers, enhance their experiences and encourage loyalty. Huawei and its R&D centre in Finland will work with researchers from Aalto University and University of Helsinki, as well as fifteen Lab participants¹ - ...
