HEISHA DNEST2 redefines autonomous drones (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
HEISHA TECH recently released its second generation product HEISHA DNEST2 on 28th September, 2021. DNEST2 is a ready-to-use, fully automated, remote aerial flight data collection system. The product takes drone operation to a whole new level, fully eliminating the need for a pilot. DNEST2 is not only a drone charging station, but also a drone smart home. Although they are also called unmanned aerial vehicles, drones must be operated by a professional pilot. HEISHA is aiming at to achieve truly unmanned smart flight, and, with this goal in mind, released DNEST1 at the end of 2020. Following the release, HEISHA took into consideration the feedback received from its users, and, after much effort to upgrade ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
