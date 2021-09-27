WorldSBK, Gabriele Ruiu and Bmaxracing to wildcard at Portimao (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) The number 16 rider you see in action here is Gabriele Ruiu , a young Italian rider, on the brakes of the Bmaxracing Team 's BMW. Braking is one of the 21 - year old rider's strengths in fact, and one ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WorldSBK Gabriele
WorldSBK, Gabriele Ruiu and Bmaxracing to wildcard at Portimao... but first up is an international round, the Italian and his team set to travel to Portimao where they will wildcard in what is the final European WorldSBK round . The track is not new to Gabriele as ...
11.257 spettatori a Misano World Circuit nel weekend del Pirelli made in ItalyPenalizzato dopo la bandiera a scacchi Gabriele Mastroluca che sul traguardo era arrivato terzo. Tutti i risultati di prove e gare su : www.worldsbk.com Il Pirelli Made in Italy & Emilia - Romagna ...
WorldSBK WorldSBK
Sofuoglu a Jerez vince Gara 2 del WorldSSP300, Huertas cadeAl Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto nel Campionato del Mondo FIM Supersport 300 va in scena una Gara 2 del Round Motul di Spagna che potrebbe essere molto importante in ottica iridata. La vittoria va a ...
Huertas in pole a Jerez, crescono le possibilità di titoloIn questo weekend potrebbe essere assegnato il mondiale del WorldSSP300. Lo spagnolo leader della classifica scatterà davanti a tutti ...
WorldSBK GabrieleSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WorldSBK Gabriele