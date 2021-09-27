Cosa sono i portafusibili per cavo e a cosa servono?Troppo ubriaco : Nicolas Cage ubriaco cacciato da un bar di Las VegasTV SORRISI E CANZONI LANCIA IL NUOVO ALLEGATO CONSIGLI Il lato oscuro delle VPN gratuiteL'Oktoberfest arriva su Call of DutyMSI presenta il laptop Creator Z16 Hiroshi FujiwaraMia figlia ha avuto un infarto! Le lacrime di Sonia Bruganelli a ...L'ex vigilessa Laura Ziliani è stata drogata e soffocata nel sonnoManifestazione No Green pass : sul palco una poliziotta!Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition disponibile su PS5 e Xbox X|SUltime Blog

WorldSBK | Gabriele Ruiu and Bmaxracing to wildcard at Portimao

The number 16 rider you see in action here is Gabriele Ruiu , a young Italian rider, on the brakes of ...

WorldSBK, Gabriele Ruiu and Bmaxracing to wildcard at Portimao (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) The number 16 rider you see in action here is Gabriele Ruiu , a young Italian rider, on the brakes of the Bmaxracing Team 's BMW. Braking is one of the 21 - year old rider's strengths in fact, and one ...
... but first up is an international round, the Italian and his team set to travel to Portimao where they will wildcard in what is the final European WorldSBK round . The track is not new to Gabriele as ...

11.257 spettatori a Misano World Circuit nel weekend del Pirelli made in Italy

Penalizzato dopo la bandiera a scacchi Gabriele Mastroluca che sul traguardo era arrivato terzo. Tutti i risultati di prove e gare su : www.worldsbk.com   Il Pirelli Made in Italy & Emilia - Romagna ...
Sofuoglu a Jerez vince Gara 2 del WorldSSP300, Huertas cade

Al Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto nel Campionato del Mondo FIM Supersport 300 va in scena una Gara 2 del Round Motul di Spagna che potrebbe essere molto importante in ottica iridata. La vittoria va a ...

Huertas in pole a Jerez, crescono le possibilità di titolo

In questo weekend potrebbe essere assegnato il mondiale del WorldSSP300. Lo spagnolo leader della classifica scatterà davanti a tutti ...
