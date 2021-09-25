Greater Clarity Needed on Impact of Production on Environment | Finnish Film Affair Panelists Say

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 25 settembre 2021)s, which tend to be small-scale, have some of the lowest carbon footprints in Europe,agreed at theindustry event on Friday. Butcompanies still need to do better – and not just those in Finland, said Anne Puolanne,al specialist at APFI, theproducers association. “Finland L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.