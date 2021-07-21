Júlia Hennessy Cayuela. : Morta influencer di 22 anni in moto col ...Sony presenta HT-A9, la nuova frontiera dell’audio surroundBack 4 Blood svela le funzionalità per PCUbisoft annuncia il nuovo FPS free-to-play Tom Clancy's XDefiantNZXT introduce in Italia la sua linea di PC pre-assemblatiLucca Comics & Games torna in presenza per l'edizione 2021KONAMI svela tre nuovi titoli digitali Yu-Gi-OhEcco Bernardinelli-Bernstein : La cometa più grande di sempre Incontra Seer, la nuova leggenda di Apex in Storie di Frontiera – ...Ecovacs Deebot N8+ : Pulizia completa ed automatica della casaUltime Blog

Kris Wu’s Career in Jeopardy as China State Media Call for Investigation of Sexual Misconduct Claims

The scandal over Sexual Misconduct allegations against multi-hyphenate superstar Kris Wu has grown beyond the scope of mere celebrity gossip to become a significant incident with public-interest implications, Chinese State Media declared Tuesday. The rebukes from the country's top official news outlets, whose stances align with that of the ruling Communist Party, likely indicate trouble
