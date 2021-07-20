Canada to Allow Fully-Vaccinated Americans to Enter Starting August 9, Easing Way for Toronto Film Festgoers (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) Starting on Aug. 9, American citizens who are Fully Vaccinated may freely Enter Canada. This news comes after a restriction on all non-essential travel that has been in place since March 2020. This will make travelling to the Toronto International Film Festival much easier for Festgoers from the U.S. This year’s TIFF will be a L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
