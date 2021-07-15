‘John and the Hole’ Trailer Reveals Disturbing Story of Boy Holding His Family Hostage in a Literal Hole (EXCLUSIVE) (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) Pascual Sisto’s “John and the Hole” — a psychological portrait of a disaffected teenager — has had a circuitous road to the screen. The movie, Sisto’s feature debut, was selected for last year’s Cannes Film Festival, which was, of course, canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it premiered at the virtual Sundance Film Festival L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) Pascual Sisto’s “John and the” — a psychological portrait of a disaffected teenager — has had a circuitous road to the screen. The movie, Sisto’s feature debut, was selected for last year’s Cannes Film Festival, which was, of course, canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it premiered at the virtual Sundance Film Festival L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

lucy_esposito : RT @Radio4JOB: And it seems to me you lived your life Like a candle in the wind Elton John 1973 L'#amore è una canzone che ti resta nel #c… - radeonenergy1 : @richardmarx Suzi Quattro and Olivia Newton John?? - TheSpike_Art : @marisaonfilm Guillermo del Toro, John Lennon, Bella Hadid and Brandon Routh - CasaLettori : RT @Radio4JOB: And it seems to me you lived your life Like a candle in the wind Elton John 1973 L'#amore è una canzone che ti resta nel #c… - ethan_bomhof : @CalgaryCtzn @Crackmacs PizzaCulture, Spiros, Connie and John’s, Pulcinella -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ‘John and Bambina di due anni morta annegata nella vasca da bagno: la mamma era andata a prendere un... Il Mattino