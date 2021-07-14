G20 nations have 'room for improvement' on food sustainability, finds Economist Intelligence Unit and Barilla Foundation (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) World's largest economies were rated on food loss and waste, sustainable agriculture and nutritional challenges in the latest food sustainability Index (FSI). LONDON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
G20 countries must lead by example ahead of the UN food Systems Summit by further reducing food loss and waste, and improving diets and agriculture, according to the authors of the food sustainability Index (FSI). The FSI, developed by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) with the Barilla Center for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
G20 countries must lead by example ahead of the UN food Systems Summit by further reducing food loss and waste, and improving diets and agriculture, according to the authors of the food sustainability Index (FSI). The FSI, developed by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) with the Barilla Center for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : G20 nations
G20 economy ministers endorse global tax dealG20 economy ministers and central bankers meeting in Venice on Saturday issued a joint communiqué endorsing the tax deal with was agreed by G7 nations last month and backed by 130 countries at talks ...
Agenda verde G20: Verso la Conferenza Internazionale sul Clima di Venezia...temi verrà sviluppato ulteriormente negli incontri ufficiali G20 e sui tavoli diplomatici internazionali, in vista della Conferenza delle Nazioni Unite sui Cambiamenti Climatici ( United Nations ...
G20 nations have ‘room for improvement’ on food sustainability, finds Economist Intelligence Unit and Barilla FoundationWorld's largest economies were rated on food loss and waste, sustainable agriculture and nutritional challenges in the latest Food Sustainability Index ...
Cooperazione: Onu, Sereni incontra amministratore Undp SteinerIncontro oggi alla Farnesina tra la vice ministra degli Esteri e della Cooperazione internazionale Marina Sereni e l'amministratore ...
G20 nationsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : G20 nations