Modulaire Group continues to strengthen its presence in the UK with acquisition of Procomm

- LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, the leading modular space leasing business in ...

Modulaire Group continues to strengthen its presence in the UK with acquisition of Procomm

Modulaire Group, the leading modular space leasing business in Europe and Asia Pacific, is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Procomm Site Services Ltd ("Procomm").Procomm is a leading provider of portable modular accommodation in the UK with a broad range of end markets including general construction, public sector and petro-chemical. with four strategically placed depots across the country, its c. 8,000 strong fleet is highly compatible with Modulaire ...
Modulaire Group announces acquisition by Brookfield Business Partners

About Modulaire Group Modulaire Group is the leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help ...

Allen & Overy con Brookfield Business Partners nell'acquisizione di Modulaire Group da 5 miliardi di dollari

Il perfezionamento dell'operazione è previsto per la fine del 2021 ed è soggetto all'approvazione delle autorità regolamentari.Il team italiano nell'operazione è stato guidato dal partner Paolo Ghigli ...
