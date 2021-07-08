La Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!ELECTRONIC ARTS ANNUNCIA “RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS”, PRECEDENTEMENTE ...Red Dead Online : Sporcati le mani per arricchirti in una serie di ...Come scegliere le scarpe giusteItalia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroCovid-19 : nel mondo quasi 4 Mln di decessiEvasione fisco : sequestro beni a Cremona da 72 MlnDieta: come ridurre la sensazione di fameUltime Blog

One dead | 3 injured in explosion at villa near Perugia

ROME, JUL 8 - A 59 - year - old man is dead and three people are injured after an explosion overnight at ...

One dead, 3 injured in explosion at villa near Perugia (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) ROME, JUL 8 - A 59 - year - old man is dead and three people are injured after an explosion overnight at a villa split into two apartments at Montemezzo di Valfabbrica, near Perugia, sources said on ...
The dead man was of Indian origin, the sources said. His wife was among the injured, as were two people living in the apartment below the one where the explosion too place, according to the sources. ...

