MotoGP Holland | Marquez | ' The win has given me a mental boost'

Marc Marquez arrives in Assen having won at the Sachsenring . But in the press conference, the Honda ...

MotoGP Holland, Marquez: 'The win has given me a mental boost' (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) Marc Marquez arrives in Assen having won at the Sachsenring . But in the press conference, the Honda rider is realistic and doesn't know whether he can reach the podium in Holland too. The goal? To ...
