Place to Plug activates the latest technology in EV charging services | ad-hoc charging

- VALENCIA, Spain, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Place to Plug, the Spanish start-up that has ...

Place to Plug activates the latest technology in EV charging services: ad-hoc charging (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) - VALENCIA, Spain, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Place to Plug, the Spanish start-up that has revolutionised electric mobility with the most advanced electric vehicle charging stations management system on the market, reaches a new milestone as the first platform that guarantees access to ad-hoc charging for all EV drivers. Josep Cester, COO of the company, highlights the relevance of this fact that allows compliance with European legislation regarding privacy in accessibility to charging stations, established in DIRECTIVE 2014/94/EU on the implementation of alternative fuels infrastructure. The electric vehicle is one of the most effective tools in this new era to start controlling CO2 emissions and other pollutants produced by transport activity - ...
