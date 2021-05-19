Place to Plug activates the latest technology in EV charging services | ad-hoc charging

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) - VALENCIA, Spain, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/to, the Spanish start-up that has revolutionised electric mobility with the most advanced electric vehiclestations management system on the market, reaches a new milestone as the first platform that guarantees access to ad-hocfor all EV drivers. Josep Cester, COO of the company, highlights the relevance of this fact that allows compliance with European legislation regarding privacy in accessibility tostations, established in DIRECTIVE 2014/94/EU on the implementation of alternative fuels infrastructure. The electric vehicle is one of the most effective tools in this new era to start controlling CO2 emissions and other pollutants produced by transport activity - ...