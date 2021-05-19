Place to Plug activates the latest technology in EV charging services: ad-hoc charging (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) - VALENCIA, Spain, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Place to Plug, the Spanish start-up that has revolutionised electric mobility with the most advanced electric vehicle charging stations management system on the market, reaches a new milestone as the first platform that guarantees access to ad-hoc charging for all EV drivers. Josep Cester, COO of the company, highlights the relevance of this fact that allows compliance with European legislation regarding privacy in accessibility to charging stations, established in DIRECTIVE 2014/94/EU on the implementation of alternative fuels infrastructure. The electric vehicle is one of the most effective tools in this new era to start controlling CO2 emissions and other pollutants produced by transport activity - ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Place to Plug, the Spanish start-up that has revolutionised electric mobility with the most advanced electric vehicle charging stations management system on the market, reaches a new milestone as the first platform that guarantees access to ad-hoc charging for all EV drivers. Josep Cester, COO of the company, highlights the relevance of this fact that allows compliance with European legislation regarding privacy in accessibility to charging stations, established in DIRECTIVE 2014/94/EU on the implementation of alternative fuels infrastructure. The electric vehicle is one of the most effective tools in this new era to start controlling CO2 emissions and other pollutants produced by transport activity - ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Place Plug
Lithium - Ion Battery Market Report 2021 - 2031The market for batteries for hybrid and plug - in EVs is growing rapidly, as are new medical ... What are the implication to contract prices of lithium ion batteries projects taking place now and over ...
ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL (TSX:AAB, FR:A8H, OTC:AABVF) Technology Partner T2M Global Selected by the US Department Of Energy to Use AES - 100 ...... as well as forklifts provided by Plug Power Inc." The project is expected to open a pathway for ... Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward - looking information. The Company ...
Nuova Mercedes Classe C, la tecnica della Plug-in con 100 km di autonomia elettrica HDmotori
Place PlugSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Place Plug