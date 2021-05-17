CGTN: China to prioritize conservation in its water diversion project (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) BEIJING, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
China will press ahead with the world's largest water diversion project and prioritize water conservation in the process. As the country pursues green and high-quality development, efforts should be made to advance the South-to-North water diversion project in a scientific manner and promote the effective and economical use of water resources, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday. Xi made the remarks at a symposium on advancing the high-quality follow-up development of the project in Nanyang, central China'sHenan Province, following an inspection tour that began on Wednesday. He called for safeguarding ecological security and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China will press ahead with the world's largest water diversion project and prioritize water conservation in the process. As the country pursues green and high-quality development, efforts should be made to advance the South-to-North water diversion project in a scientific manner and promote the effective and economical use of water resources, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday. Xi made the remarks at a symposium on advancing the high-quality follow-up development of the project in Nanyang, central China'sHenan Province, following an inspection tour that began on Wednesday. He called for safeguarding ecological security and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
ilcentrotirreno : [NEWS - il Centro Tirreno - Qutidiano Online] - jayi_wang : RT @jayi_wang: #China China's Economy /15 #DigitalRMB #DCEP #CBDC - VisonaNicola : @AldoSciara @AldTar Lascio comunque un intervista a Branko Milanovich sulla Belt and Road Initative e sulle differe… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN China
La Cina fa touch down su MarteLa China National Space Administration (CNSA) non ha ancora confermato ufficialmente il successo dell'atterraggio, ma è stato annunciato sui social media dalla China Global Television Network (CGTN) ...
CGTN: China to prioritize conservation in its water diversion project... which carries water from Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China through Henan and Hebei provinces ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 05 - 14/Xi - convenes - symposium - on - advancing - water - ...
Marte: il rover cinese ha raggiunto la superficie del Pianeta RossoL'agenzia spaziale cinese avrebbe toccato a sua volta il suolo di Marte, con il loro rover che si prepara a esplorare l'ambiente.
CGTN: True Colors Are shown in CrisisBEIJING, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crises are an unavoidable part of human history. And the response to a crisis can make a difference in a ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China