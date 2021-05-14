Realty ONE Group Franchises Climb The Ranks Of Most Productive In The Industry

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 14 maggio 2021) The UNBrokerage Lands Fifteen Powerhouse Offices on T3 Sixty's Mega 1000 List LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ONE, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, disrupted T3 Sixty's Mega 1000 list of predominantly traditional brokerages, landing fifteen of its progressive andin the ranking of the top 1000 largest brokerages by sales volume. That's theby any true 100%-commission company and double the number ofONEoffices that made the list the previous year. The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the, continues to open offices and recruit real estate professionals in record number with its ...