Semaglutide in people with obesity: boosts wellbeing and ability to perform daily physical activities (Di giovedì 13 maggio 2021) BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Novo Nordisk today announced new results from the STEP phase 3a clinical trial programme, demonstrating potential benefits beyond weight loss for people with obesity being treated with Semaglutide 2.4 mg. The trial showed that treatment with once-weekly Semaglutide 2.4 mg led to significant improvements in physical functioning, such as climbing stairs and tying your shoes, and beneficial effects on weight related and health related quality of life scores (HRQoL) compared to placebo.* Following the 68-week treatment period, more than half of participants had improved quality of life scores, indicating better physical function and improved psychological wellbeing.1 The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Novo Nordisk today announced new results from the STEP phase 3a clinical trial programme, demonstrating potential benefits beyond weight loss for people with obesity being treated with Semaglutide 2.4 mg. The trial showed that treatment with once-weekly Semaglutide 2.4 mg led to significant improvements in physical functioning, such as climbing stairs and tying your shoes, and beneficial effects on weight related and health related quality of life scores (HRQoL) compared to placebo.* Following the 68-week treatment period, more than half of participants had improved quality of life scores, indicating better physical function and improved psychological wellbeing.1 The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Semaglutide people
Adults with obesity treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved and maintained a significant amount of weight loss in a 68 - week trialComunicato stampa AdnKronos - salute - e - benessere Data presented at ENDO 2021 demonstrate clinically relevant weight loss, without weight regain, in people treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg vs placebo in combination with lifestyle intervention. BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New results from the STEP phase 3a clinical trial ...
Adults with obesity treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved and maintained a significant amount of weight loss in a 68 - week trialComunicato stampa AdnKronos - salute - e - benessere Data presented at ENDO 2021 demonstrate clinically relevant weight loss, without weight regain, in people treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg vs placebo in combination with lifestyle intervention. BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New results from the STEP phase 3a clinical trial ...
Semaglutide: nuova terapia contro l'obesità? Conferme da studio sul NEJM PharmaStar
Semaglutide in people with obesity: boosts wellbeing and ability to perform daily physical activitiesBAGSVÆRD, Denmark, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced new results from the STEP phase 3a clinical trial programme, demonstrating ...
Semaglutide peopleSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Semaglutide people