COVID hospitalisations almost halved in 1 month - GIMBE (Di giovedì 13 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 13 - COVID hospitalisations in Italy have almost halved in the last month, the GIMBE medical foundation said on Thursday. Over the last 35 days, it said in its regular monitoring report, COVID ward admissions have dropped by 49.1% and intensive care admissions by 45.1%. In the week of May 5 - 11, GIMBE said, admissions with symptoms fell by 17.Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : COVID hospitalisations
COVID hospitalisations almost halved in 1 month - GIMBEROME, MAY 13 - COVID hospitalisations in Italy have almost halved in the last month, the GIMBE medical foundation said on Thursday. Over the last 35 days, it said in its regular monitoring report, COVID ward ...
Primi dati su una popolazione intera: vaccino Pfizer efficace al 95% |Fonti Impact and effectiveness of mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine against SARS - CoV - 2 infections and COVID - 19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths following a nationwide vaccination campaign in Israel: an ...
COVID hospitalisations almost halved in 1 month - GIMBEROME, MAY 13 - COVID hospitalisations in Italy have almost halved in the last month, the GIMBE medical foundation said on Thursday. Over the last 35 days, it said in its regular monitoring report, COV ...
COVID: 13,385 new cases, 344 more victimsROME, APR 28 - There have been 13,385 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 344 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 10,404 new cases an ...
COVID hospitalisationsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : COVID hospitalisations