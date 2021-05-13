ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Lancio GlobaleHunter, i miglior brand di irrigatoriLG OLED TV TRASFORMA LE CASE IN GALLERIE D’ARTERisultati Serie A 36.a giornataCovid-19 : I casi nel mondo superano i 160 MlnKnockout City Block Party DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX + uscirà a giugno per PS4 e Switch50 DERBY CUP: Derby della Capitale con PESDomani sarà disponibile l'espansione di Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, ...Xperia 10 III, lo smartphone 5G compatto e veloce è in arrivo

COVID hospitalisations almost halved in 1 month - GIMBE

ROME, MAY 13 - COVID hospitalisations in Italy have almost halved in the last month, the GIMBE medical ...

COVID hospitalisations almost halved in 1 month - GIMBE (Di giovedì 13 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 13 - COVID hospitalisations in Italy have almost halved in the last month, the GIMBE medical foundation said on Thursday. Over the last 35 days, it said in its regular monitoring report, COVID ward admissions have dropped by 49.1% and intensive care admissions by 45.1%. In the week of May 5 - 11, GIMBE said, admissions with symptoms fell by 17.
Primi dati su una popolazione intera: vaccino Pfizer efficace al 95% |

Fonti Impact and effectiveness of mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine against SARS - CoV - 2 infections and COVID - 19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths following a nationwide vaccination campaign in Israel: an ...

COVID: 13,385 new cases, 344 more victims

ROME, APR 28 - There have been 13,385 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 344 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 10,404 new cases an ...
