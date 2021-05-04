Project CARS 3: l'ultimo DLC “Electric Pack” è ora disponibileBungie: la stagione del TecnoSimbionte inizia l'11 maggioWonder Boy: Asha in Monster World - Uscita il 28 maggio su PS4/Switch Xiaomi: scopriamo gli ultimi prodotti per celebrare i primi tre anni ...Chi era Luana D’Orazio : la ragazza morta sul lavoro a PratoFesta scudetto Inter : Il Sottosegretario Sileri è preoccupatoSilvano Nestola : ucciso ex maresciallo dell'ArmaCittà del Messico : Crollo ponte, 20 morti e 70 feriti | Video ...PlayStation e Discord annunciano una partnershipRIOT Games e Netflix siglano un accordo per nuova serie animata

GameChange Solar 631 MW Genius Tracker™ Rising Up in Southern Texas

NORWALK, Conn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar announces a 631 MW Genius Tracker™ system ...

NORWALK, Conn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 GameChange Solar announces a 631 MW Genius Tracker™ system rapidly Rising in Southern Texas. The system will be the largest Solar PV project in the state, and, ultimately one of the largest in the country after completion. The project consists of 1.4 million Solar modules across 4,000 acres in Wharton County (just outside of the Houston Metropolitan area). This capacity will generate 500 MWac / 631 MWdc of renewable energy thus projected to power 100,000 homes annually. To meet growing regional demand, the power generated at the project site will be bought online in blocks and sold to the ERCOT wholesale market in 2021. The EPC anticipates the project will be completed mid-2022. Allison ...
