GameChange Solar 631 MW Genius Tracker™ Rising Up in Southern Texas

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) NORWALK, Conn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/announces a 631 MWsystem rapidlyin. The system will be the largestPV project in the state, and, ultimately one of the largest in the country after completion. The project consists of 1.4 millionmodules across 4,000 acres in Wharton County (just outside of the Houston Metropolitan area). This capacity will generate 500 MWac / 631 MWdc of renewable energy thus projected to power 100,000 homes annually. To meet growing regional demand, the power generated at the project site will be bought online in blocks and sold to the ERCOT wholesale market in 2021. The EPC anticipates the project will be completed mid-2022. Allison ...