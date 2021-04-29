Manchester United-Roma 6-2 | Fonseca crolla | i Red Devils dilagano nella ripresa

Advertising

EuropaLeague : GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Roma (Lorenzo Pellegrini 15'). #UEL - ibanez41oficial : #MATCHDAY #UEL Manchester United - Roma DAJE ROMA! - Gazzetta_it : Pau Lopez e Veretout, è il momento di prendersi la rivincita con l'Inghilterra - gui_koga : RT @realfutebolnews: FIM DE JOGO! ? UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE ? ???? Manchester United 6x2 Roma ???? - brenomartiniano : RT @record_mexico: ¡EL MANCHESTER UNITED QUE TODOS QUEREMOS VER!?? - Minuto 9: United 1-0 Roma - Minuto 15: United 1-1 Roma - Minuto 33: Un… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Manchester United

Commenta per primo Secondo il Daily Mail il Liverpool ha già individuato l'erede di Momo Salah: si tratta di Jadon Sancho, in uscita dal Borussia Dortmund, e corteggiato anche dalLa Roma illude i propri tifosi con un primo tempo scintillante. Sembrava possibile il miracolo all'Old Trafford, con unmesso in difficoltà dalla squadra di Fonseza. Ma poi un crollo fisico e tecnico, ha consegnato la partita e forse anche la qualificazione per la finale di Danzica ai Red Devils in ...Enter Edwin van der Sar. Who better to take over from Woodward than a former United player who has won the Premier League, Champions League and is adored by the fans. Add to this the fine work he's ...Manchester United fought back to punish AS Roma as Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes starred with two goals apiece in a thrilling 6-2 win in the first leg of their Europea League semi-final.