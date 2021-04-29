Manchester United-Roma 6-2: Fonseca crolla, i Red Devils dilagano nella ripresa (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) La Roma perde, male, contro il Manchester United, e saluta l'Europa già dopo la gara d'andata. All'Old Trafford dilagano i Red Devils: finisce 6-2 per la squadra di Solskjaer, che...Leggi su ilmessaggero
Roma si illude poi viene travolta dal Manchester United (6-2)
Europa League - la Roma crolla a Manchester. Lo United vince 6-2 e ipoteca la finale
Manchester United Roma 6-2 : al Teatro dei Sogni il peggiore degli incubi. I giallorossi crollano contro i Red Devils
Do you remember Cavani? L’uragano Matador si abbatte su Manchester United-Roma 6-2
Liverpool: c'è già l'erede di SalahCommenta per primo Secondo il Daily Mail il Liverpool ha già individuato l'erede di Momo Salah: si tratta di Jadon Sancho, in uscita dal Borussia Dortmund, e corteggiato anche dal Manchester United.
Manchester United - Roma 6 - 2: la Roma illude ma poi crolla, e i Red Devils di Cavani dilaganoLa Roma illude i propri tifosi con un primo tempo scintillante. Sembrava possibile il miracolo all'Old Trafford, con un Manchester United messo in difficoltà dalla squadra di Fonseza. Ma poi un crollo fisico e tecnico, ha consegnato la partita e forse anche la qualificazione per la finale di Danzica ai Red Devils in ...
Man Utd tradition stands between Edwin van der Sar chief executive jobEnter Edwin van der Sar. Who better to take over from Woodward than a former United player who has won the Premier League, Champions League and is adored by the fans. Add to this the fine work he's ...
Manchester United 6-2 AS Roma: Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani star in Europa League semi-final thrillerManchester United fought back to punish AS Roma as Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes starred with two goals apiece in a thrilling 6-2 win in the first leg of their Europea League semi-final.
