Manchester United-Roma 6-2 | Fonseca crolla | i Red Devils dilagano nella ripresa

Manchester United
La Roma perde, male, contro il Manchester United, e saluta l'Europa già dopo la gara d'andata. All'Old ...

Manchester United-Roma 6-2: Fonseca crolla, i Red Devils dilagano nella ripresa (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) La Roma perde, male, contro il Manchester United, e saluta l'Europa già dopo la gara d'andata. All'Old Trafford dilagano i Red Devils: finisce 6-2 per la squadra di Solskjaer, che...
Man Utd tradition stands between Edwin van der Sar chief executive job

Enter Edwin van der Sar. Who better to take over from Woodward than a former United player who has won the Premier League, Champions League and is adored by the fans. Add to this the fine work he's ...

Manchester United 6-2 AS Roma: Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani star in Europa League semi-final thriller

Manchester United fought back to punish AS Roma as Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes starred with two goals apiece in a thrilling 6-2 win in the first leg of their Europea League semi-final.
