Xinhua Silk Road | China' s WELLE Group expects new development in wet garbage treatment

BEIJING, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more efforts are being made on waste sorting in China, WELLE ...

As more efforts are being made on waste sorting in China, WELLE Group, one of China's leading enterprises in the field of wet garbage treatment, has achieved an outstanding sales performance in 2020 with revenue up 17.29 percent year on year and cash flow from operating activities exceeding 363 million yuan. WELLE Group, as a GEM listed company with more than 2000 employees, has engaged in various areas such as landfill leachate treatment, wet garbage treatment, biogas and bio-natural gas, industrial energy conservation and VOCs treatment business, etc. In the future, WELLE Group will continue to consolidate its ...
