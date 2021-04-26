Peijia Medical's TaurusOne® Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement System Approved for Commercialization (Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) - SUZHOU, China, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
A new interventional solution from China for structural heart disease is about to be launched onto the market. Recently, TaurusOne® Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement System (hereinafter referred to as "TaurusOne®") developed by Peijia Medical (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., located in Suzhou Industrial Park, Jiangsu Province, was officially Approved for Commercialization by the National Medical Products Administration of the PRC ("NMPA") with registration number GXZZ 20213130275. Academician Gao Runlin of Fuwai Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences served as Principal Investigator for the TaurusOne® ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
