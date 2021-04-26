AQL PUNTA SULLA NITIDEZZA DEL SUONO CON ESCAPE E KYMAOscar 2021, miglior film è Nomadland : Migliori attori McDormand e ...Schianto frontale a Caposile : Carlo Simonetto muore a 23 anniMazzette ai boss : arrestati giudice e avvocato!Sabrina Soster : La piccola Ylenia vuole solo sua mammaChi è Frida Bollani con il papà Stefano in TvVALORANT | Arriva l'Atto III dell'Episodio 2SCARLET NEXUS - nuovi gameplay Come scegliere il regalo perfetto per ogni occasioneASUS DSL-AX82U: modem router con WiFi 6

Peijia Medical' s TaurusOne® Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement System Approved for Commercialization

- SUZHOU, China, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new interventional solution from China for ...

- SUZHOU, China, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/

A new interventional solution from China for structural heart disease is about to be launched onto the market. Recently, TaurusOne® Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement System (hereinafter referred to as "TaurusOne®") developed by Peijia Medical (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., located in Suzhou Industrial Park, Jiangsu Province, was officially Approved for Commercialization by the National Medical Products Administration of the PRC ("NMPA") with registration number GXZZ 20213130275. Academician Gao Runlin of Fuwai Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences served as Principal Investigator for the TaurusOne® ...
