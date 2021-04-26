Missionary bishop hurt in South Sudan ambush (Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) It said the bishop "is out of danger and the CUAMM doctors are taking care of him in the hospital in Rumbek, but he has lost a lot of blood and will be moved shortly to the capital Juba and then ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Missionary bishop
Missionary bishop hurt in South Sudan ambushROME, APR 26 - An Italian missionary bishop, the youngest - ever Italian bishop, was hurt in an ambush in South Sudan on Monday. Rumbek Bishop - elect and Combonian missionary Christian Carlassare, 43, is in hospital in a ...
Missionary bishop hurt in South Sudan ambushROME, APR 26 - An Italian missionary bishop, the youngest - ever Italian bishop, was hurt in an ambush in South Sudan on Monday. Rumbek Bishop - elect and Combonian missionary Christian Carlassare, 43, is in hospital in a ...
Sud Sudan, missionario e vescovo italiano ferito in un agguato News Mondo
Missionary bishop hurt in South Sudan ambushROME, APR 26 - An Italian missionary bishop, the youngest-ever Italian bishop, was hurt in an ambush in South Sudan on Monday. Rumbek Bishop-elect and Combonian missionary Christian Carlassare, 43, is ...
Missionary bishopSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Missionary bishop