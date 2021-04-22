Italy to get over 15 mn vaccine doses in May - Figliuolo (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) ROME, APR 22 - COViD - 19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo said Thursday that Italy's efforts to ramp up its vaccination campaign are set for a big boost with the arrival of over 15 ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Italy to get over 15 mn vaccine doses in May - FigliuoloROME, APR 22 - COViD-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo said Thursday that Italy's efforts to ramp up its vaccination campaign are set for a big boost with the arrival of over 15 mill ...
