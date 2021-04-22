Diasporas and digital innovation | webinar at Luiss on 29 april

Leggi su dire

(Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) ROMA – Social and environmental aspects of digital innovation and sustainability will be very much at the core of a fourth webinar of the Diaspora Program organized by Luiss Guido Carli for Thursday 29 April. The meeting, which is promoted in conjunction with the Association Le Reseau and which opens its doors to experts, formators and institutional representatives, will start at 3.30 PM (CEST). The webinar is entitled “Innovation, Digitalization and Sustainability for Social and Ecological Transition”.