Unison Acquires PRICE® Systems to Expand Capabilities and Global Presence (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021) PRICE Systems' Unrivaled Model-Based Cost Engineering™ (MBCE™) Capabilities Complement Unison's Enterprise Software Platforms DULLES, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Unison, the leading provider of Contract Management, Program Management, and Acquisition software and insight to government contractors and federal agencies, today announced the acquisition of PRICE Systems, LLC – the leading Global provider of advanced Model-Based Cost Engineering™ software for decision support. Together, Unison and PRICE Systems serve the world's most advanced governmental missions, acquisition professionals, government contractors, and manufacturers. "Our customers' mission-critical programs continue to grow more complex. PRICE Systems best
