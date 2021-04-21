Covid seconda causa morte dopo i tumori : in una settimana +11% ...Sfiducia a Ministro Speranza : Ok al voto il 28/4Ex Commissario Arcuri : Indagine su acquisto siringheSpirit La Grande Avventura di Lucky nuovo trailer Nuova gamma di memorizzazione FireCuda di SeagateRetro Machina arriva su PC e console Necromunda: Hired Gun arriverà su PC e consoleUNIQLO ANNUNCIA UNA NUOVA COLLABORAZIONE CON RIOT GAMES PER LEAGUE OF ...Vittorio Brumotti aggredito a Roma... Chef Rubio oltre i limiti : Te ...Al Maurizio Costanzo Show Matteo Salvini contro tutti!

Unison Acquires PRICE® Systems to Expand Capabilities and Global Presence

PRICE Systems' Unrivaled Model-Based Cost Engineering™ (MBCE™) Capabilities Complement Unison's ...

Unison Acquires PRICE® Systems to Expand Capabilities and Global Presence (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021) PRICE Systems' Unrivaled Model-Based Cost Engineering™ (MBCE™) Capabilities Complement Unison's Enterprise Software Platforms DULLES, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Unison, the leading provider of Contract Management, Program Management, and Acquisition software and insight to government contractors and federal agencies, today announced the acquisition of PRICE Systems, LLC – the leading Global provider of advanced Model-Based Cost Engineering™ software for decision support. Together, Unison and PRICE Systems serve the world's most advanced governmental missions, acquisition professionals, government contractors, and manufacturers. "Our customers' mission-critical programs continue to grow more complex.  PRICE Systems best ...
