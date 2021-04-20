Symptom of Your Touch, nuovo video per Aly & AJ (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) Le icone che non ci meritiamo. Con la speranza che prima o poi riescano ad ottenere nuovamente il riconoscimento che meriterebbero, ecco il nuovo video Symptom of Your Touch di Aly &; AJ, Le sorelle Michalka, lanciate da Disney 15 anni fa, stanno per realizzare il loro primo album in 14 anni, 7 maggio data di uscita fissata per a Touch of the beat. Tornate alla ribalta nel 2017 sfornando singoli ed ep bomba squisitamente sinth pop, Joan of Arc on the Dancefloor su tutte hit incredibilmente mancata, stanno entrando ufficialmente in una nuova era. Aly &; AJ - Symptom of Your Touch (Testo) Every night gets worse It's harder to control the urge My blood rushes up And my judgement's on the way ...Leggi su sicksadworld
