Italian jails most overcrowded in Europe - CoE

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italian jails

STRASBOURG, APR 8 -are the most overcrowded in Europe, the Council of Europe said Thursday. At the end of January 2020 were were 120 inmates for every 100 beds inprisons, the human rights body ...STRASBOURG, APR 8 -are the most overcrowded in Europe, the Council of Europe said Thursday. At the end of January 2020 were were 120 inmates for every 100 beds inprisons, the human rights body ...STRASBOURG, APR 8 - Italian jails are the most overcrowded in Europe, the Council of Europe said Thursday. At the end of January 2020 were were 120 inmates for every 100 beds in Italian prisons, the h ...I fotografi italiani pluripremiati Lorenzo Tugnoli e Antonio Faccilongo sono in gara per aggiudicarsi rispettivamente il World Press Photo of the Year e il World Press Photo Story of the Year. I vinci ...