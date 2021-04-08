Italian jails most overcrowded in Europe - CoE (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) STRASBOURG, APR 8 - Italian jails are the most overcrowded in Europe, the Council of Europe said Thursday. At the end of January 2020 were were 120 inmates for every 100 beds in Italian prisons, the ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
World Press Photo 2021, ecco chi sono i finalisti. In lizza anche due italianiI fotografi italiani pluripremiati Lorenzo Tugnoli e Antonio Faccilongo sono in gara per aggiudicarsi rispettivamente il World Press Photo of the Year e il World Press Photo Story of the Year. I vinci ...
