LumiThera Announces Top Line Data in the European Multi-Center, LIGHTSITE II Clinical Study to Treat Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) SEATTLE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
LumiThera Inc., a commercial stage medical device company delivering photobiomodulation (PBM) Treatment for ocular disorders and disease, today announced positive findings in its LIGHTSITE II, Multi-Center Clinical trial in dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) patients. The prospective, double-masked, randomized, Multi-Center, European Union post-marketing Clinical trial, titled LIGHTSITE II, was conducted in eight leading retinal Centers based in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy and France. The objective was to Treat dry AMD subjects over the course of three ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LumiThera Inc., a commercial stage medical device company delivering photobiomodulation (PBM) Treatment for ocular disorders and disease, today announced positive findings in its LIGHTSITE II, Multi-Center Clinical trial in dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) patients. The prospective, double-masked, randomized, Multi-Center, European Union post-marketing Clinical trial, titled LIGHTSITE II, was conducted in eight leading retinal Centers based in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy and France. The objective was to Treat dry AMD subjects over the course of three ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
LumiThera AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LumiThera Announces