LumiThera Announces Top Line Data in the European Multi-Center | LIGHTSITE II Clinical Study to Treat Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) SEATTLE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/Inc., a commercial stage medical device company delivering photobiomodulation (PBM)ment for ocular disorders and disease, today announced positive findings in itsII,trial in dry Age-(AMD) patients. The prospective, double-masked, randomized,Union post-marketingtrial, titledII, was conducted in eight leading retinals based in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy and France. The objective was todry AMD subjects over the course of three ...