Denise Pipitone : Piera Maggio aspetta la verità su Olesya RostovaPES 2021 MOBILE: SUPERATI I 400 MILIONI DI DOWNLOADAstraZeneca, la decisione dell'EMA : Nuove restrizioni in arrivoOverwatch: Archivi 2021 disponibiliLG GRAM DISPONIBILICovid-19 : AstraZeneca taglia le forniture, problemi campagna ...Diablo II Resurrected: l'alfa tecnica è in arrivo questo weekendOggi si torna a Scuola : in classe 5,6 milioni studentiVaccini per dipendenti, firmato l’accordo governo-parti socialiRed Dead Online: Bonus e Ricompense per Naturalisti

LumiThera Announces Top Line Data in the European Multi-Center | LIGHTSITE II Clinical Study to Treat Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

SEATTLE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiThera Inc., a commercial stage medical device company ...

zazoom
Commenta
LumiThera Announces Top Line Data in the European Multi-Center, LIGHTSITE II Clinical Study to Treat Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) SEATTLE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 LumiThera Inc., a commercial stage medical device company delivering photobiomodulation (PBM) Treatment for ocular disorders and disease, today announced positive findings in its LIGHTSITE II, Multi-Center Clinical trial in dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) patients. The prospective, double-masked, randomized, Multi-Center, European Union post-marketing Clinical trial, titled LIGHTSITE II, was conducted in eight leading retinal Centers based in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy and France. The objective was to Treat dry AMD subjects over the course of three ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LumiThera Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : LumiThera Announces LumiThera Announces Line Data European