Manchester-Borussia 2-1, primo Round a Guardiola: Tabellino e Highlights (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) Dopo il vantaggio di De Bruyne accorcia le distanze Reus, ma a venti secondi dalla fine è Foden a regalare la vittoria ai suoi Manchester-Borussia: Tabellino e Highlights Manchester-Borussia 2-1, Cronaca, Tabellino ed Highlights Manchester-Borussia: Tabellino e Highlights – Pep Guardiola sfida la squadra di uno degli attaccanti che vorrebbe nella sua rosa, un “certo” Erling Haaland che ha già segnato 33 gol in 32 partite disputate in questa stagione dal Borussia Dortmund. Nello stadio del Manchester City l’allenatore catalano deve battere l’incantesimo che vede i Citizens andar fuori dalla Champions League da tre anni ai quarti di ...Leggi su ck12
Il Real piega 3 - 1 il Liverpool, vittoria al 90' del City sul DortmundNell'altro quarto, vittoria solo nel finale per il Manchester City che batte 2 - 1 il Borussia Dortmund. I Citizens di Guardiola, lanciati verso il titolo in Inghilterra, faticano ad aver ragione ...
Champions, diretta Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund 2 - 1: Guardiola fa festa al 90''10 in Condò' - Mandate le vostre domande via Whatsapp a Paolo Condò 'Rombo di tuono' - La newsletter sul calcio di Repubblica Se non visualizzi la diretta CLICCA QUI
Il Bar Sport di Repubblica.itCHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2020-2021 QUARTI DI FINALE ANDATA Martedì 6 aprile 2021 Real Madrid - Liverpool 3-1 (27' Vinicius Jr. RM, 36' Asensio RM, 51' Salah L, 65' Vinicius Jr. RM) Manchester City - Borussia ...
Manchester-Borussia 2-1, primo Round a Guardiola: Tabellino e HighlightsManchester-Borussia: Tabellino e Highlights – Pep Guardiola sfida la squadra di uno degli attaccanti che vorrebbe nella sua rosa, un “certo” Erling Haaland che ha già segnato 33 gol in 32 partite ...
