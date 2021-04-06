Manchester-Borussia 2-1 | primo Round a Guardiola | Tabellino e Highlights

(Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) Dopo il vantaggio di De Bruyne accorcia le distanze Reus, ma a venti secondi dalla fine è Foden a regalare la vittoria ai suoi2-1, Cronaca,ed– Pepsfida la squadra di uno degli attaccanti che vorrebbe nella sua rosa, un “certo” Erling Haaland che ha già segnato 33 gol in 32 partite disputate in questa stagione dalDortmund. Nello stadio delCity l’allenatore catalano deve battere l’incantesimo che vede i Citizens andar fuori dalla Champions League da tre anni ai quarti di ...

Advertising

SkySport : ?? MAN CITY-BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2-1 Risultato finale ? ? #DeBruyne (19’) ? #Reus (84’) ? #Foden (88’) ? #ManCityBVB Ch… - PremierShowIT : Il Manchester City conquista l'andata contro il Borussia Dortmund: la squadra di Guardiola domina e reagisce anche… - ReDeeMcrIeR : RT @SkySport: ?? MAN CITY-BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2-1 Risultato finale ? ? #DeBruyne (19’) ? #Reus (84’) ? #Foden (88’) ? #ManCityBVB Champions Le… - MariaPi38360036 : RT @Gazzetta_it: Risultato finale, Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund 2-1 - RaiNews : Champions League, andata dei quarti di finale #RealLiverpool -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Manchester Borussia

Nell'altro quarto, vittoria solo nel finale per ilCity che batte 2 - 1 ilDortmund. I Citizens di Guardiola, lanciati verso il titolo in Inghilterra, faticano ad aver ragione ...'10 in Condò' - Mandate le vostre domande via Whatsapp a Paolo Condò 'Rombo di tuono' - La newsletter sul calcio di Repubblica Se non visualizzi la diretta CLICCA QUICHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2020-2021 QUARTI DI FINALE ANDATA Martedì 6 aprile 2021 Real Madrid - Liverpool 3-1 (27' Vinicius Jr. RM, 36' Asensio RM, 51' Salah L, 65' Vinicius Jr. RM) Manchester City - Borussia ...Manchester-Borussia: Tabellino e Highlights – Pep Guardiola sfida la squadra di uno degli attaccanti che vorrebbe nella sua rosa, un “certo” Erling Haaland che ha già segnato 33 gol in 32 partite ...