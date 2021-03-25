BioNTech Chairman Helmut Jeggle joins the Board of IQM Quantum Computers (Di giovedì 25 marzo 2021) - MUNICH, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
IQM Quantum Computers (IQM) announced today that Helmut Jeggle has joined IQM's Board of directors. He joins the company during a transformational phase. After successfully closing its Series A funding round and selling its first Quantum computer, IQM is now ready to lead the European and global ecosystems with a focus on Germany. "I am extremely excited that Helmut has accepted our invitation to join IQM's Board of directors. He has an established track record in building technology businesses and brings in decades of experience in creating global tech giants. He was closely involved in Hexal's business and he has supported BioNTech on its journey towards establishing itself ...
