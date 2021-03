Who is Mariangela Zappia | the record-breaking Italian ambassador to the US

Leggi su formiche

(Di domenica 21 marzo 2021) In yesterday’s shakeup ofs,turned out to be Rome’s new pick for Washington. She is the first woman to be appointed to lead theembassy in the US, but the experienced diplomat is no stranger to the cracks in the glass ceiling. Matter of fact, Ms(who was born in 1959) was also the first woman to become Permanent Representative of Italy to NATO’s Council in Brussels, from 2014 to 2016. The sameapplied to her role as diplomatic counsellor and G7/G20 Sherpa of two prime ministers between 2016 and 2018. And finally, she was also the first woman to become Italy’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations in New York. “The pandemic has amplified imbalances, inequalities, fracture lines. The multilateral system, ...