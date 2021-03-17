Ascendas Reit makes debut investment in European data centres for S$904.6 million (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) Market absorption, which is the number of years it would take current vacant supply to be fully let... through its wholly owned subsidiaries, has today entered into a sale and purchase agreement with ... Leggi su adnkronos
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ascendas Reit
Ascendas Reit makes debut investment in European data centres for S$904.6 millionSINGAPORE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Manager"), in its capacity as the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), is pleased to announce the Proposed Acquisition of a portfolio of data centres located across Europe (the "Proposed Acquisition")[1], for S$904.6 million[2] ("Total Consideration") ...
Ascendas Reit makes debut investment in European data centres for S$904.6 millionSINGAPORE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Manager"), in its capacity as the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), is pleased to announce the Proposed Acquisition of a portfolio of data centres located across Europe (the "Proposed Acquisition")[1], for S$904.6 million[2] ("Total Consideration") ...
CapitaLand cede 30 parchi commerciali a Ascendas REIT. Principal Real Estate Europe lancia il suo primo fondo immobiliare a lungo termine. CBRE con Palmer Capital Partners lancia il quinto fondo Fiera Real Estate Opportunity BeBeez
Ascendas Reit makes debut investment in European data centres for S$904.6 millionSINGAPORE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Manager"), in its capacity as the manager of Ascendas Real Estate ...
Ascendas ReitSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ascendas Reit