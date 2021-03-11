Patto per l’innovazione del lavoro pubblico e la coesione socialeOggi mercoledì 10 marzo è il MAR10 DaySPIN MASTER PRESENTA LA NUOVA LINEA BAT-TECHCome acquistare i BitcoinOddyssey: Your Space, Your Way è in uscita prossimamente in Early ...Red Dead Online: Grandi Vantaggi Su Taglie Leggendarie e Famigerati ...Apex Legends disponibile su Nintendo SwitchLa regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambini

Sinopec Accelerates Hydrogen Energy Development to Build World-leading Clean Energy Chemical Company

1,000 Hydrogen Refueling Stations be Built in Next Five Years BEIJING, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ...

1,000 Hydrogen Refueling Stations be Built in Next Five Years BEIJING, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Mr. Ma Yongsheng, President of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") and Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, has proposed to accelerate Hydrogen Energy industry Development during the Two Sessions recently held in Beijing. Mr. Ma suggested to devote more efforts in top-level design, core technology R&D, standard system formulation and industrial policy support. As a secondary source of Energy, Hydrogen is playing an increasingly important role on the World Energy stage. At present, China has achieved significant progress in ...
