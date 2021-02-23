AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to Empower Digital India (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) The Joint Venture to develop 1 GW of Data Center capacity over the next decade AHMEDABAD, India & HERNDON, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, one of India's largest multi-infrastructure organizations and EdgeConneX, a leading global Data Center operator with 50 facilities in 30 markets around the world, today announced the establishment of a 50:50 Joint Venture. The JV will develop and operate Data Centers throughout India, leveraging the two partners complementary expertise and capabilities. To address the rapidly growing need for high- ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
