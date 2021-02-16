BioVaxys Announces Broadening Of Share Liquidity With DTCC Full Service Eligibility (Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV, FRA:5LB, OTC:LMNGF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has been approved for DTCC Full Service Eligibility in the United States and its Shares are qualified to be held at the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and traded and Serviced through DTC's electronic book-entry system. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. ("DTCC"), an American company that provides clearing and settlement Services for the financial markets and settles the majority of securities transactions in the United States. About BioVaxys Technology Corp. Based in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV, FRA:5LB, OTC:LMNGF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has been approved for DTCC Full Service Eligibility in the United States and its Shares are qualified to be held at the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and traded and Serviced through DTC's electronic book-entry system. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. ("DTCC"), an American company that provides clearing and settlement Services for the financial markets and settles the majority of securities transactions in the United States. About BioVaxys Technology Corp. Based in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BioVaxys AnnouncesBioVaxys Announces Broadening Of Share Liquidity With DTCC Full Service Eligibility
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV, FRA:5LB, OTC:LMNGF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") is pleased ...
BioVaxys AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BioVaxys Announces