Tennis Australia and Infosys Reimagine Digital Experience for Australian Open Virtual Audience

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 11 febbraio 2021) MELBOURNE,, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generationservices and consulting and the's OfficialInnovation Partner, this year is applying technology to enhances for those onsite and those unable to attend in person. Usingas an equaliser to bridge the physical gap,andareing up new possibilities by leveraging cloud, AI, 3Ds and mobility. The innovations are envisioned to alter the sporting normal well beyond the current Grand Slam and represent a shift towards placing ...