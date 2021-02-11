PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle nuovo DLC disponibile da oggiEzRecorder 330 Standalone: Capture Box streamingIl Campionato di Teamfight Tactics: Destini inizierà ad aprileDESTINY 2: LA STAGIONE DEGLI ELETTI ORA DISPONIBILECovid-19, oltre 106,9 Mln di casi : In Italia 422 vittime nelle ...Last Chaos: pubblicato un importante aggiornamentoRed Dead Online: RDO$ e Oro Tripli nella serie di TumbleweedAssetto Corsa ha generato 100 milioni di utiliCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time arriva sulle console Nex-GenLittle Nightmares II sarà disponibile questa settimana

Among Trees | il videogioco che ti insegna la calma

Se la vostra passione sono i videogiochi veloci e sanguinolenti, fermatevi qui. Among Trees è lento. E ...

Among Trees, il videogioco che ti insegna la calma (Di giovedì 11 febbraio 2021) Se la vostra passione sono i videogiochi veloci e sanguinolenti, fermatevi qui. Among Trees è lento. E non ci sono mostri che circolano nella foresta pronti a farsi ammazzare.  O forse potete comunque proseguire, perché anche se il vostro genere di videogame preferito è un altro, potreste comunque trarre beneficio dai bellissimi panorami e dalla filosofia alla base di questo titolo. Among Trees Trailer Vi troverete in una foresta dai colori meravigliosi. Dovrete partire da zero, costruirvi una casetta di legno (no, non iniziate a pensare a tutti i vostri film horror preferiti partendo da Evil Dead e passando per Cabin Fever) e iniziare la vostra vita a contatto con la natura.  Esplorare e sopravvivere Among Trees, che è in early access su Epic Games Store e quindi è giocabile ma ...
Among Trees, il videogioco che ti insegna la calma
Avete mai sognato di mollare tutto e di andare a vivere in una foresta?  Among Trees, in early access su Epic Game Store, è quello che fa per voi ed è un tripudio di emozioni positive e vibranti ...
