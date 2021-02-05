COVID vaccination plan going at full steam - Arcuri (Di venerdì 5 febbraio 2021) This should make it possible to start vaccinating under - 55s with the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, sources said. . Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, FEB 5 - The government's Special Commissioner for the Coronavirus Emergency, Domenico Arcuri, said Friday that Italy's COVID - 19 vaccination plan was now going at full steam after delays in recent weeks due to reductions in supplies from Pfizer. Arcuri said the plan central government prepared with the nation's ...
IHME extends COVID - 19 forecasts to June 1, predicting over 3.5 million deaths globally
IHME's projections are based on an epidemiological model that includes data on cases, deaths, and antibody prevalence, as well as location - specific COVID - 19 testing rates, vaccination rollout, ...
Rapid vaccination rollout, mask wearing crucial to control spreadSEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest COVID-19 forecasts from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the Univers ...
