HOPIUM Announces The Success Of Its Capital Increase By Private Placement For An Amount Of 5 Million Euros (Di giovedì 4 febbraio 2021) PARIS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
HOPIUM (FR0014000U63 / symbol: MLHPI), French car manufacturer of high-end hydrogen vehicles, Announces today the Success of its Capital Increase carried out with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights for a final Amount of € 5 Million with a limited circle of investors, in accordance with article L.411-2 I of the French Monetary and Financial Code. The operation resulted in the issuance of 584,795 new shares with a unit par value of € 0.01, i.e. 4.998% of the Company's current share Capital, at a price of € 8.55 per share (issue premium included), for a total Amount of 5 Million Euros (i.e. 4.76% of the post-transaction share ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
HOPIUM (FR0014000U63 / symbol: MLHPI), French car manufacturer of high-end hydrogen vehicles, Announces today the Success of its Capital Increase carried out with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights for a final Amount of € 5 Million with a limited circle of investors, in accordance with article L.411-2 I of the French Monetary and Financial Code. The operation resulted in the issuance of 584,795 new shares with a unit par value of € 0.01, i.e. 4.998% of the Company's current share Capital, at a price of € 8.55 per share (issue premium included), for a total Amount of 5 Million Euros (i.e. 4.76% of the post-transaction share ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : HOPIUM AnnouncesHOPIUM Announces The Success Of Its Capital Increase By Private Placement For An Amount Of 5 Million Euros
PARIS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HOPIUM (FR0014000U63 / symbol: MLHPI), French car manufacturer of high-end hydrogen vehicles, announces today the success of its capital increase carried out with ...
HOPIUM AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HOPIUM Announces