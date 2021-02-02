La Biontech aumenterà produzione vaccino nel 2021Da Toshiba quattro hard disk per San ValentinoXperia 5 II con tecnologia 5G è ora disponibile in versione rosaSan Valentino con la wishlist di Wiko - l'amore supera le distanzeCoppia scomparsa, il figlio Benno Neumair resta carcereCovid-19, 13.574 nuovi casi e 477 vittime : domenica nessuna regione ...R-Type Final 2 uscirà in Occidente il 30 aprile 2021Da oggi il quarto kit del PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN in FIFA 21Apex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - le abilità di FuseAddio ai cavi di ricarica: arriva Mi Air Charge Technology

Italy' s GDP fell 8 8% in 2020 - ISTAT 2

ROME, FEB 2 - ISTAT said Tuesday that Italy's GDP fell by 8.8% in 2020 with respect to the previous ...

ROME, FEB 2 - ISTAT said Tuesday that Italy's GDP fell by 8.8% in 2020 with respect to the previous year, in a preliminary estimate based on raw quarterly data. The national statistics agency said the ...
Italy deficit 7.5%, debt 159.7% in 2021 - IMF
ROME, JAN 28 - Italy's budget deficit will reach 7.5% of GDP in 2021, down from 10.9% in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday. It public debt will rise to 159.7% of GDP, from 157.5% last year, the IMF ...
Fmi: recessione globale nel 2020 (-3%) e per l’Italia Pil in calo del 9%  Il Sole 24 ORE
Pil, Confindustria: "Ripresa solo da metà 2021"
Congiuntura Flash: 'Un forte rimbalzo è atteso solo dal terzo trimestre, sopra le stime iniziali se la vaccinazione sarà efficace e rapida' ...
