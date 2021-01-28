Cyberpunk 2077: Hotfix 1.11 è ora disponibilePringles collabora con XboxMOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2, DISPONIBILE PER PS5Siti scommesse stranieri in ItaliaNintendo dà voce alle sviluppatrici indipendentiL'dizione fisica di Root Double - Before Crime After Days - Xtend ...Jump Force - Yoruichi Release Date TrailerEA PRESENTA IL NUOVO TEAM DI SVILUPPO SUL PROSSIMO SKATECambiare la password di Instagram, metodo semplicePS5: i bagarini le comprano prima che risultino online

TEMSA is electrifying the world

ADANA, Turkey, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA, a Sabanc? Holding and PPF Group subsidiary, has ...

zazoom
Commenta
TEMSA is electrifying the world (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) ADANA, Turkey, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

TEMSA, a Sabanc? Holding and PPF Group subsidiary, has rolled up its sleeves to carry the banner for electric transportation worldwide. Having shipped its first electric bus export to Sweden in December, TEMSA started to produce Li-Ion battery packs that are used in its electric vehicles in its Adana plant. TEMSA, drawing attention with the significant deliveries it has performed abroad recently, has set out its vision for electric vehicles. TEMSA, made its first delivery of TEMSA powered electric buses to Sweden, cultivates all the technologies that steer the industry, particularly when it comes to electric vehicles, at company's Adana plant. "WE PRODUCE THE BATTERY PACKS IN TURKEY" Noting that TEMSA is one of the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TEMSA electrifying
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : TEMSA electrifying TEMSA electrifying world