TEMSA is electrifying the world

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) ADANA, Turkey, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a Sabanc? Holding and PPF Group subsidiary, has rolled up its sleeves to carry the banner for electric transportationwide. Having shipped its first electric bus export to Sweden in December,started to produce Li-Ion battery packs that are used in its electric vehicles in its Adana plant., drawing attention with the significant deliveries it has performed abroad recently, has set out its vision for electric vehicles., made its first delivery ofpowered electric buses to Sweden, cultivates all the technologies that steer the industry, particularly when it comes to electric vehicles, at company's Adana plant. "WE PRODUCE THE BATTERY PACKS IN TURKEY" Noting thatis one of the ...