Exclusive | the recipe of the US State Dept for a democratic 5G

(Di domenica 24 gennaio 2021) Even in the endless government crises that plague the country since the foundation of the Republic, it is a longstanding Italian tradition to place internal and foreign politics on the same platter. Especially when it comes to Italy’s most solid ally, the Uniteds. The two latest crises are no exception. For instance, Matteo Renzi opened the most recent one with the (thinly) veiled belief that he would impress the next resident of the White House, Joe Biden. In 2019, the right-wing leader Matteo Salvini explained his break with the former government by saying that he had to bring Italy back on the Atlanticist track and shield it from the Chinese flirts of his former allies, the Five Star Movement. A month after that, an endorsement tweeted by Donald Trump to his friend “Giuseppi” (PM Giuseppe Conte, who initiated his second term thanks to a coalition between the ...