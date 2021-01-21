Come scegliere una stampante economica per uso domesticoLA SERIE “BLOOD OF ZEUS” DI NETFLIX ARRIVA SU IMMORTALS FENYX RISINGApex Legends Stagione 8 – Caos – trailer di lancioMONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS – THE OFFICIAL VIDEOGAME 4: APERTI I ...Toppo arriva in DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2505 Games annuncia Puzzle Quest 3 Free to Play!Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | trailer sui personaggiTurrican Flashback arriva il 29 gennaioASUS ROG sceglie Mkers per sponsorizzare Rainbow Six Siege e League ...RIDE 4 E’ DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLE

Ford do Brasil plans to finalize negotiations with union and government

SAO PAULO – Ford do Brasil informed by note that by February 18 it intends to have concluded all ...

Ford do Brasil plans to finalize negotiations with union and government (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) SAO PAULO – Ford do Brasil informed by note that by February 18 it intends to have concluded all negotiations with the Union of Metallurgists of Taubaté, with the city hall and the state government, for the closing of the plant in the interior city of São Paulo. In a note released to the press, the automaker states that at the meeting on January 18, he addressed, among others, four main points, such as psychological support for employees, the elaboration of an incentive dismissal plan, the continuation of essential activities at the factory and the need for production parts during the activities. On the same day, a workers’ assembly was held. At the time, union leaders committed to fight for the maintenance of jobs, as union leader Sinvaldo dos Santos Cruz tells to Dire news agency.
