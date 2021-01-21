Ford do Brasil plans to finalize negotiations with union and government

Leggi su dire

(Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) SAO PAULO – Ford do Brasil informed by note that by February 18 it intends to have concluded all negotiations with the Union of Metallurgists of Taubaté, with the city hall and the state government, for the closing of the plant in the interior city of São Paulo. In a note released to the press, the automaker states that at the meeting on January 18, he addressed, among others, four main points, such as psychological support for employees, the elaboration of an incentive dismissal plan, the continuation of essential activities at the factory and the need for production parts during the activities. On the same day, a workers’ assembly was held. At the time, union leaders committed to fight for the maintenance of jobs, as union leader Sinvaldo dos Santos Cruz tells to Dire news agency.