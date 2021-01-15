Nintendo Switch e Switch Lite sono le console del Natale 2020Di Covid muoiono solo i vecchi: La maestra Sabrina Pattarello ...Emma Marrone e Alessandra Amoroso : Pezzo Di CuoreL'allarme dei medici: Hanno fatto feste a Capodanno, ma non lo dicono!Un sondaggio di Wiko rivela che i dispositivi hi-tech sono un ...Matteo Salvini: No ad un esecutivo minestrone Milano, anziano strangola la moglie 90enne Bloober Team svela un nuovo trailer live action per The MediumGTA Online: la Maibatsu Manchez Scout disponibile da Warstock Cache ...OUTRIDERS: SVELATE LE CARATTERISTICHE DELLA VERSIONE PER PC

U.S. Patent Awarded and Exclusively Licensed to Aemetis Enabling Launch of "Carbon Zero" Production Plants (Di venerdì 15 gennaio 2021) Hybrid Electric Vehicles to be Supplied with Below Zero Carbon Intensity Biofuel  CUPERTINO, CA, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) via NewMediaWire Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today   that its Exclusively Licensed technology for the Production of below Zero Carbon renewable fuel was Awarded U.S. Patent No. 10907184 (to be published February 2, 2021), Enabling the Launch of ...
