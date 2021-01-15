U.S. Patent Awarded and Exclusively Licensed to Aemetis Enabling Launch of "Carbon Zero" Production Plants (Di venerdì 15 gennaio 2021) Hybrid Electric Vehicles to be Supplied with Below Zero Carbon Intensity Biofuel CUPERTINO, CA, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) via NewMediaWire Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that its Exclusively Licensed technology for the Production of below Zero Carbon renewable fuel was Awarded U.S. Patent No. 10907184 (to be published February 2, 2021), Enabling the Launch of ... Leggi su padovanews
Patent AwardedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Patent Awarded