NTC grants to Zhaoke exclusive license and distribution rights in Asia for NTC014, innovative drug for bacterial conjunctivitis
NTC, an international R&D focused pharmaceutical company headquartered in Italy, and Zhaoke (Hong Kong) Ophthalmology Pharmaceuticals Limited, having a fully integrated ophthalmic platform with strong foundation in eyecare, announce today their agreement for exclusive license and distribution rights of NTC014, innovative fixed combination of a quinolone antibiotic and a NSAID in eye drops. Zhaoke will market NTC014 in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, ASEAN countries, and South Korea. NTC014 aims to provide physicians with a rational treatment for moderate-severe bacterial conjunctivitis, a common ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
