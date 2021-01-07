Vaccini anti-Sars-Cov-2: una straordinaria opportunità di prevenzione ...Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...

ForaCare Suisse AG Releases Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test

Test Results in 15 Minutes, No Laboratory Processing Required, Highly Accurate & Reliable ...

ForaCare Suisse AG Releases Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) Test Results in 15 Minutes, No Laboratory Processing Required, Highly Accurate & Reliable Results ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

ForaCare Suisse AG announced the release of its Antigen Test, FORA COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, that provides fast, accurate and easy-to-interpret Test results. The Test can be administered by trained professionals and doesn't rely on laboratory-processing.  Approved by Swissmedic, the FORA COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is a diagnostic Antigen Test for the direct detection of an acute infection with SARS-CoV-2, the respiratory virus caused by the ...
