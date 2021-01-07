ForaCare Suisse AG Releases Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) Test Results in 15 Minutes, No Laboratory Processing Required, Highly Accurate & Reliable Results ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
ForaCare Suisse AG announced the release of its Antigen Test, FORA COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, that provides fast, accurate and easy-to-interpret Test results. The Test can be administered by trained professionals and doesn't rely on laboratory-processing. Approved by Swissmedic, the FORA COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is a diagnostic Antigen Test for the direct detection of an acute infection with SARS-CoV-2, the respiratory virus caused by the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ForaCare Suisse AG announced the release of its Antigen Test, FORA COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, that provides fast, accurate and easy-to-interpret Test results. The Test can be administered by trained professionals and doesn't rely on laboratory-processing. Approved by Swissmedic, the FORA COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is a diagnostic Antigen Test for the direct detection of an acute infection with SARS-CoV-2, the respiratory virus caused by the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ForaCare SuisseWireless glucometro vendite Analisi dei prodotti di mercato, tendenze in aumento, crescita potenziale e analisi della domanda, attori chiave e prospettive entro il 2026 Pugliavolley.com
ForaCare SuisseSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ForaCare Suisse