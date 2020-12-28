Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 arriverà all'inizio del 2021 con display ...Con la pandemia COVID-19, il mercato dei videogiochi è più redditizio ...Gli scienziati trovano il modo per trasformare la CO2 in carburante ...Napoli: Bancomat Impazzito Emette Banconote458 milioni di PC venduti nel 2020: un record!Xiaomi lancia Mi 11 in Cina: il primo smartphone con Snapdragon 888Alpha Motors Svela Ace, Un Concept Coupé Elettrico VintageTrovare Informazioni Di Un'Immagine Con GoogleOltre 400.000 Preordini Per Xiaomi Mi 11 Prima dell'Uscita UfficialeApple: Anti-tracking Già Disponibile in Beta, Arriverà con iOS 14.4

Visto che The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è un titolo open world, è normale che il gioco abbia ...

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ha un glitch che consente di accedere alla modalità stile 'New Game Plus' (Di lunedì 28 dicembre 2020) Visto che The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è un titolo open world, è normale che il gioco abbia al suo interno qualche bug e glitch. Non tutti i problemi vengono per nuocere tuttavia, poiché un particolare glitch legato alla memoria di archiviazione consentirebbe di accedere alla modalità "New Game Plus". Il nuovo glitch che è stato scoperto da LegendofLinkk consente ai giocatori di trasferire l'equipaggiamento ottenuto su qualsiasi file di salvataggio. Ciò significa che i giocatori non solo possono conservare l'equipaggiamento come l'Arco della Luce e usarlo in qualsiasi momento al di fuori della battaglia finale, ma anche ...
Un glitch presente in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild consente ai giocatori di accedere alla modalità New Game Plus.
The Legend of Zelda e LEGO: nasce un nuovo progetto di un fan, il Castello di Hyrule
Un fan di The Legend of Zelda e dei LEGO ha scelto di combinare entrambe le sue passioni per dare vita ad un nuovo progetto che attualmente cerca supporto sulla piattaforma LEGO IDEAS. Se amate, anche ...
