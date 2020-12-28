The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ha un glitch che consente di accedere alla modalità stile 'New Game Plus' (Di lunedì 28 dicembre 2020) Visto che The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è un titolo open world, è normale che il gioco abbia al suo interno qualche bug e glitch. Non tutti i problemi vengono per nuocere tuttavia, poiché un particolare glitch legato alla memoria di archiviazione consentirebbe di accedere alla modalità "New Game Plus". Il nuovo glitch che è stato scoperto da LegendofLinkk consente ai giocatori di trasferire l'equipaggiamento ottenuto su qualsiasi file di salvataggio. Ciò significa che i giocatori non solo possono conservare l'equipaggiamento come l'Arco della Luce e usarlo in qualsiasi momento al di fuori della battaglia finale, ma anche ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di lunedì 28 dicembre 2020) Visto che Theofof theè un titolo open world, è normale che il gioco abbia al suo interno qualche bug e. Non tutti i problemi vengono per nuocere tuttavia, poiché un particolarelegatomemoria di archiviazione consentirebbe di"New". Il nuovoche è stato scoperto daofLinkkai giocatori di trasferire l'equipaggiamento ottenuto su qualsiasi file di salvataggio. Ciò significa che i giocatori non solo possono conservare l'equipaggiamento come l'Arco della Luce e usarlo in qualsiasi momento al di fuori della battaglia finale, ma anche ...

