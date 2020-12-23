VeChain Becomes The First 5-Star-Rated Blockchain Service Provider In The World, Certified By TÜV Saarland (Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
TÜV Saarland Certification (hereafter referred to as "TÜV Saarland") has issued VeChain with the World's First 5-Star-Rated Blockchain Service Certificate. Their certification acknowledges the readiness and maturity of VeChain's Blockchain technology, raising the profile and prestige of the network and certifying it as one of the preeminent front runners in the enterprise-level Blockchain space. As a renowned European certification body, TÜV Saarland is accredited by DAkkS, the national accreditation body for the Federal Republic of Germany. TÜV Saarland's Blockchain Service ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Grant Thornton Cyprus Becomes An Authority Masternode On VeChainThor Public Blockchain
NICOSIA, Cyprus, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of providing a secure and growing blockchain ecosystem, the VeChain Foundation has always been dedicated in bringing impactful stakeholders ...
