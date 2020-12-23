VeChain Becomes The First 5-Star-Rated Blockchain Service Provider In The World | Certified By TÜV Saarland

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/TÜVCertification (hereafter referred to as "TÜV") has issuedwith the's5-Certificate. Their certification acknowledges the readiness and maturity of'stechnology, raising the profile and prestige of the network and certifying it as one of the preeminent front runners in the enterprise-levelspace. As a renowned European certification body, TÜVis accredited by DAkkS, the national accreditation body for the Federal Republic of Germany. TÜV's...