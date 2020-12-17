Drivers Hit the Road with Lassa Snoways 4 in Heavy Winter Conditions

(Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020)4,'s new generationtire, is ready to hit thes for a solid performance and safe driving whatever the4,proven success in tests carried out in the criteria of handling, braking and aquaplaning in, is also greatly appreciated by thefor its increased wear life. ISTANBUL, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/Under itsbrand, Brisa presents its new pattern design4 forwho prefer to travelout compromising on durability, safety and high performance in harsh. ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Drivers Hit

ROME, DEC 10 - A baby boy who got crushed on a bus after the driver braked hard on October 28 died late on Wednesday at Genoa's Gaslini hospital, sources said Thursday. The mother was carrying the chi ...ROME, DEC 3 - A 58-year-old Moroccan woman was run over ad killed in Rome on Thursday. The accident took place on the southern outskirts of the Italian capital. The driver was a 60-year-old woman. She ...