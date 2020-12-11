Thor: Love and Thunder, svelato il ruolo di Christian Bale (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) Marvel ha confermato la presenza di Christian Bale nel film Thor: Love and Thunder, svelando il ruolo affidato al premio Oscar. Thor: Love and Thunder, film Marvel diretto da Taika Waititi, avrà nel proprio cast anche l'attore Christian Bale e ora è stato svelato il ruolo che è stato affidato alla star: Gorr, il macellatore di dei. La notizia è stata svelata da Kevin Feige durante la presentazione dei prossimi progetti dello studio destinati al piccolo e grande schermo. Gorr, il personaggio affidato a Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder, è cresciuto convinto che gli dei non ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) Marvel ha confermato la presenza dinel filmand, svelando ilaffidato al premio Oscar.and, film Marvel diretto da Taika Waititi, avrà nel proprio cast anche l'attoree ora è statoilche è stato affidato alla star: Gorr, il macellatore di dei. La notizia è stata svelata da Kevin Feige durante la presentazione dei prossimi progetti dello studio destinati al piccolo e grande schermo. Gorr, il personaggio affidato ainand, è cresciuto convinto che gli dei non ...

cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? Thor: Love and Thunder – Christian Bale sarà Gorr, il Macellatore di Dei! - starkbuckz : RT @starkromanogers: RAGA, CHE CAZZO È STATO. HANNO ANNUNCIATO IL MONDO. 4 TRAILERS #Loki #WandaVision #TheFalconandtheWinterSoldier #WhatI… - pennyanddime_ : RT @starkromanogers: RAGA, CHE CAZZO È STATO. HANNO ANNUNCIATO IL MONDO. 4 TRAILERS #Loki #WandaVision #TheFalconandtheWinterSoldier #WhatI… - bimbaragno : RT @starkromanogers: RAGA, CHE CAZZO È STATO. HANNO ANNUNCIATO IL MONDO. 4 TRAILERS #Loki #WandaVision #TheFalconandtheWinterSoldier #WhatI… - mvedicine : unica cosa triste è che non abbiano confermato tom hiddleston nel cast di thor: love and thunder e il fatto che pos… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Thor Love Thor: Love and Thunder, svelato il ruolo di Christian Bale Movieplayer.it Thor: Love and Thunder, svelato il ruolo di Christian Bale

Marvel ha confermato la presenza di Christian Bale nel film Thor: Love and Thunder, svelando il ruolo affidato al premio Oscar. Thor: Love and Thunder, film Marvel diretto da Taika Waititi, avrà nel p ...

MCU, tutte le novità: Christian Bale sarà Gorr in Thor 4, svelato il titolo di Ant-Man 3

Dall'Investor Day arrivano degli importanti aggiornamenti sulla Fase 4 del MCU, compreso il titolo ufficiale di Ant-Man 3.

Marvel ha confermato la presenza di Christian Bale nel film Thor: Love and Thunder, svelando il ruolo affidato al premio Oscar. Thor: Love and Thunder, film Marvel diretto da Taika Waititi, avrà nel p ...Dall'Investor Day arrivano degli importanti aggiornamenti sulla Fase 4 del MCU, compreso il titolo ufficiale di Ant-Man 3.