Thor: Love and Thunder, svelato il ruolo di Christian Bale (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) Marvel ha confermato la presenza di Christian Bale nel film Thor: Love and Thunder, svelando il ruolo affidato al premio Oscar. Thor: Love and Thunder, film Marvel diretto da Taika Waititi, avrà nel proprio cast anche l'attore Christian Bale e ora è stato svelato il ruolo che è stato affidato alla star: Gorr, il macellatore di dei. La notizia è stata svelata da Kevin Feige durante la presentazione dei prossimi progetti dello studio destinati al piccolo e grande schermo. Gorr, il personaggio affidato a Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder, è cresciuto convinto che gli dei non ... Leggi su movieplayer
