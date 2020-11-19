CTEK and EVC Sign Deal to Help Meet The Growing Demands for EV Charging in the UK (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) Battery management leader to provide EVC with 100,000 Charging points LONDON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
CTEK, global leader in battery management solutions, and EVC, providers of zero-cost solutions of EV charge points and infrastructure, have today announced an exciting new partnership to supply Electrical Vehicle Charging equipment and associated services across the UK. This Deal will see CTEK support EVC with the roll-out of a ground-breaking new programme that will support the installation of free EV Charging points to the residential and commercial sector. EVC, backed and supported by well-established renewable energy investment group Oasthouse Ventures, will install around 100,000 EV Charging points across the UK, spearheading the response to EV growth in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
